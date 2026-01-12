Ludhiana skies come alive with colourful kites ahead of Lohri

With Lohri just days away, kite flying has picked up pace across Ludhiana, bringing a festive buzz to local markets. KItes being sold at Daresi in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

People are seen buying kites of various shapes and sizes, preparing for the festival and adding colour to the city’s rooftops and open spaces.

Wholesale kite vendors in markets such as Daresi and Field Gunj reported a surge in sales this season. The classic diamond-shaped kites remains the most sought-after choice among enthusiasts who prefer traditional designs. Medium-sized kites, popularly known as ‘dedh tawa patang’, have emerged as favourites for families and children. These kites offer better control in winter winds and reduce the risk of frequent cuts.

Vendors noted that while very small kites tend to wobble or dive quickly and very large kites require stronger thread and skilled handling, medium-sized kites allow smoother flying and are easier to manage.

Sunil, a wholesale kite vendor near Field Ganj, said, “This season has seen an exciting variety of kite shapes and designs taking over Ludhiana’s skies. Kites with long, flowing tails, mainly sourced from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, are especially popular this year. Traditional favourites like ‘pari’, ‘chajj’ and ‘tukkal’ continue to remain the top choice among local kite enthusiasts, highlighting the city’s love for time-honored designs.”

Alongside these classics, creative shapes are also catching the attention of younger flyers. Kites shaped like birds, butterflies, snakes, and dragons are in high demand, adding a playful and vibrant touch to the festival celebrations. Large kites with long tails, locally called ‘machh’ and ‘sapp’, are also drawing crowds, turning kite flying into a colourful spectacle.

Pakistani-designed kites have carved out a distinct niche this season. Sukhdeep Singh, a kite vendor near Daresi, said, “Renowned for their bold and vibrant colours, these kites are gaining immense popularity among enthusiasts. They showcase intricate geometric patterns and floral motifs, enhanced with reflective foils and metallic papers that catch sunlight, creating a dazzling effect as they soar high in the sky. Their visual appeal and unique designs make them especially popular with younger flyers.”

Rohit Kumar, another vendor near Daresi, added, “Pakistani-designed kites are in demand this year. To keep up with interest, we get them prepared by local artisans in Qila Mohalla. Prices start at ₹100 and go up to ₹700, depending on size, shape and design intricacy.”