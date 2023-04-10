Mixed land use areas issue: Ludhiana’s small-scale industry begin 3-day protest

A section of the small-scale industry in Ludhiana on Monday began their three-day protest against the state government over the delay in issuing a notification regarding shifting of industrial units in mixed-land use areas.

Members of the Small-Scale Manufacturers Association staging a protest against the state government in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deadline to shift industrial units situated in mixed land use areas is set to end in September and the industry is demanding an extension.

If not extended, around 50,000 industrial units in 72 areas of the city will be affected.

Members of the Small Scale Manufacturers Association said that the future of these industrial units hangs in balance and they are concerned about workers and family members who are connected with the businesses.

The union members sat outside District Industries Centre from 11 am to 12 pm and will continue the same for the next two days.

President of the association, Jaswinder Singh Thukral, said that as the government has not issued the extension in deadline to shift the industries, they are unable to get the required consent from the Punjab State Pollution Control Board.

He added that government representatives had assured the industry that the deadline will be extended by five years. He said the notification should be issued at the earliest to clear their apprehensions.

He added that small-scale units operating in different areas of the city supply products to large-scale industrial units and provide employment to thousands of people.