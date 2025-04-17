Ludhiana: Sond inaugurates shooting range at Khanna govt school

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Thursday inaugurated a shooting range at Raghuvir Singh Freedom Fighter PM Shri Government High School, Khanna, as part of the ‘Punjab Sikhya Kranti’ programme. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond during an event to inaugurate shooting range at a school in Khanna on Thursday. (Ht Photo)

The five-target shooting range was constructed at a cost of ₹5 lakh, said officials, adding that the minister also announced infrastructure development projects worth ₹71.15 lakh at five government primary and high schools in areas under the Khanna assembly constituency.

Sond said Punjab’s shooters have been achieving accolades at the international level and by establishing training infrastructure at school level, the young athletes will be better prepared to win more medals, both nationally and internationally.

He added that the state government is working to enhance the infrastructure of schools across Punjab and is prioritising the needs of these institutions to ensure that students excel in academics as well as in sports and cultural competitions.

At Raghuvir Singh Freedom Fighter PM Shri Government High School, two classrooms were built at a cost of ₹19.1 lakh and ₹2.28 lakh were allocated for educational tours. At Government Primary School, Number 5, development works completed at a cost of ₹1.6 lakh were inaugurated. The minister also inaugurated a room constructed at an outlay of ₹7.51 lakh and bathrooms ( ₹2 lakh) at Government Primary School, Number 6. Repairs of classrooms, ceilings and other works have been completed at the Government Primary School, Number 8, at a total outlay of ₹18.6 lakh. At Government Primary School, Number 9, two rooms have been constructed at a cost of ₹15 lakh, the officials added.