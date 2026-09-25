Ludhiana: Speeding car ploughs into four vehicles; six injured

Ludhiana A speeding Tata Tiago went on a terrifying rampage on Bahadurke Road, hitting at least four vehicles and leaving six people injured on Thursday evening. CCTV footage of the incident showed a biker getting tossed into the air before crashing onto the road.

The CCTV footage showed the electric vehicle travelling at a high speed. (HT File)

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Three of the victims — Nirmal Singh, Rajendra Kumar and Jatinderpal Singh — suffered severe injuries, while the wounds of the other three were minor. Nirmal and Rajendra are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the others have been discharged after being administered first aid.

The CCTV footage showed the electric vehicle travelling at a high speed before first colliding with a cyclist and a biker coming from the opposite direction. The impact threw the biker into the air. The car then rammed into a scooter and an e-rickshaw.

The e-rickshaw overturned and its driver, Jatinderpal Singh, suffered a leg fracture and a head injury, while two passengers travelling in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. The cyclist and the scooterist were also injured.

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{{^usCountry}} Jatinderpal told police that the car was being driven at a high speed and struck several vehicles in quick succession. He claimed that after the car came to a halt, people at the spot caught hold of its occupant, who was unable to walk properly. Police said the driver has not yet been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jatinderpal told police that the car was being driven at a high speed and struck several vehicles in quick succession. He claimed that after the car came to a halt, people at the spot caught hold of its occupant, who was unable to walk properly. Police said the driver has not yet been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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Sub-inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer of the Salem Tabri police station, said Nirmal Singh and Rajendra Kumar, who were travelling on a bike and a cycle, respectively, were hospitalised.

“The statements of the injured are being recorded and an FIR will be registered against the accused. The exact circumstances and cause of the accident will also be verified,” he said. Police are examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

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