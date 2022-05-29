Ludhiana: Staff of manufacturing unit caught dumping waste in green belt
At the time when residents have been raising hue and cry over rising pollution, staffers of a saddle manufacturing unit, Surindra Saddles, were caught dumping untreated electroplating waste in a green belt in Phase 5 of Focal Point on Friday evening.
MC officials impounded the vehicle and filed a complaint with police and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for further action.
As per the information, the illegal activity came to the notice of the MC officials when a team of staffers was moving through the area on Friday to dump the waste.
On checking, the MC officials found that untreated electroplating waste was being dumped at the green belt.
They said that industrialists have turned a few acres of green belt into a ground for dumping untreated waste. It is being done to save the money which has to be spent to get the waste treated at the treatment plant. This also results in groundwater contamination with seepage of liquid waste.
MC’s subdivisional officer Kamal said that the unit is situated in Phase 7, but the owner had sent his staff to dump the waste in the green belt of Phase 5.
The vehicle was handed over to the police and a complaint lodged against the owners of the firm at Jeevan Nagar police post on Saturday. Further, the PPCB has also been asked to take action against the owner as per the norms.
PPCB subdivisional officer Ravdeep Singh said a report regarding the violation has been sent to senior officials and an environmental compensation (penalty) will be imposed on the industrialist for dumping the untreated waste in open.
-
Ludhiana: Neighbour booked for trying to rape girl
A man has been booked for trying to rape a 13-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood in Dholewal, police said on Saturday. The girl's mother approached the police to lodge an FIR against the accused, a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. The complainant said that on Friday, her daughter was returning from tuition when the accused intercepted her. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, Division Number 6 SHO added.
-
Ludhiana: Food delivery man ‘robbed’ of ₹1 lakh
Three motorcycle-borne robbers targeted a food delivery man and took away ₹1 lakh after thrashing The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26 on the elevated road near Master Tara Singh College on Saturday evening. On being informed, CIA staff and Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26, said he worked for a food delivery company. Division Number 1 SHO, Inspector Amritpal Singh, said the matter appeared suspicious.
-
‘Speedy’ road repair kicks off tussle between Delhi resident, MCD
Senior MCD officials clarified that work was taken up because of the importance of the stretch, which passes by Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery and other institutions and religious places. Nearly 150,000 visit Humayun’s Tomb and Sunder Nursery every month, said a municipal official.
-
CCTVs in police stations should have audio, video: Delhi high court
The court of justice Anu Malhotra made the observation while hearing a plea by an imam of a masjid near Nabi Karim police station, claiming that he was allegedly threatened by a “self-styled caretaker” of the mosque in the presence of the SHO of the police station.
-
Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees to intensify protest
The protesting migrant employees who held their first meeting with J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have decided to intensify their protests and continue the ongoing strike. The migrant Pandit employees described their first meeting with J&K government as inconclusive. Around 25 people represented the migrant Pandit delegation on Friday night. Another office-bearer of the organisation of migrant Pandit employees, Sandeep Kumar, said that the first meeting didn't yield any result.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics