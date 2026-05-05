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Ludhiana: Staff shortage strains PSPCL field operations, say officials

Officials said the shortage had affected power complaint handling, maintenance work and grid operations, with several categories functioning with barely 30% of the required workforce

Published on: May 05, 2026 04:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is facing a severe manpower shortage, with only 1,568 employees in position against 3,419 sanctioned posts in key operational categories, officials on said Monday, adding that the situation has worsened due to an ongoing strike by outsourced workers and deployment of staff for census-related duties.

The junior engineer (JE) category is also facing a shortfall, with 233 employees working against 467 sanctioned posts. (HT File)

Officials said the shortage had affected power complaint handling, maintenance work and grid operations, with several categories functioning with barely 30% of the required workforce.

According to official data, the shortage is most acute in field staff positions. Out of 1,224 sanctioned lineman posts, only 674 employees are available, while 849 assistant linemen (ALMs) are working against 2,195 sanctioned posts.

The junior engineer (JE) category is also facing a shortfall, with 233 employees working against 467 sanctioned posts.

Officials said the situation had worsened further due to the ongoing strike by more than 1,000 CHB employees. The outsourced workers had remained on strike for nearly 15 days in April and have again resumed agitation, affecting complaint handling and field operations.

“Non-technical employees have largely been assigned census work, but if more staff are diverted for such duties, operational difficulties will increase further. We will raise this issue with the deputy commissioner through official communication,” a PSPCL official said.

 
punjab state power corporation limited
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Staff shortage strains PSPCL field operations, say officials
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Staff shortage strains PSPCL field operations, say officials
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