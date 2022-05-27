Ludhiana STF recovers 5.5-kg heroin with arrest of three men

The special task force (STF) unit in Ludhiana has recovered 5.5 kilograms of heroin with the arrest of three men, two of whom have links with cross-border smugglers.

Sharing the information here on Friday, assistant inspector general, STF, Snehdeep Sharma said more arrests are expected after quizzing the three men who were caught in separate cases.

The trio has been identified as Jaswinder Singh (24) of Pheruwala village in Ferozepur besides Sachin Sharma (43) and Ashu Arora (30), both from Ludhiana city.

Jaswinder was caught with 2.65-kg heroin from the Daba-Lohara road while on his way to deliver the consignment. Presently unemployed, he procured the contraband from a smuggler who used to get it from Pakistan through the Ferozepur border, said officials.

Sachin, a resident of Chandar Nagar who has earlier been in jail for drug peddling, was caught with 810 grams of heroin. Presently working as a salesman at a garments store in Chaura Bazar, he allegedly procured the drugs from a cross-border smuggler in Amritsar. The STF is tracing the smugglers from whom the two had procured heroin, said the AIG.

In the third case, Ashu, who lives in Ludhiana’s Manakwal area, was arrested from near his house. Also a salesman at a garments store in Ghumar Mandi, he was found carrying 2.4-kg heroin in a food delivery company’s bag.

The drug peddler reportedly confessed that he used to procure heroin from a foreign national based in Delhi and would sell it further in and around Ludhiana. He had been ferrying the contraband in food delivery bags to avoid being frisked, said police.

Three separate cases have been registered at the STF police station in Mohali.