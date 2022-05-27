Ludhiana STF recovers 5.5-kg heroin with arrest of three men
The special task force (STF) unit in Ludhiana has recovered 5.5 kilograms of heroin with the arrest of three men, two of whom have links with cross-border smugglers.
Sharing the information here on Friday, assistant inspector general, STF, Snehdeep Sharma said more arrests are expected after quizzing the three men who were caught in separate cases.
The trio has been identified as Jaswinder Singh (24) of Pheruwala village in Ferozepur besides Sachin Sharma (43) and Ashu Arora (30), both from Ludhiana city.
Jaswinder was caught with 2.65-kg heroin from the Daba-Lohara road while on his way to deliver the consignment. Presently unemployed, he procured the contraband from a smuggler who used to get it from Pakistan through the Ferozepur border, said officials.
Sachin, a resident of Chandar Nagar who has earlier been in jail for drug peddling, was caught with 810 grams of heroin. Presently working as a salesman at a garments store in Chaura Bazar, he allegedly procured the drugs from a cross-border smuggler in Amritsar. The STF is tracing the smugglers from whom the two had procured heroin, said the AIG.
In the third case, Ashu, who lives in Ludhiana’s Manakwal area, was arrested from near his house. Also a salesman at a garments store in Ghumar Mandi, he was found carrying 2.4-kg heroin in a food delivery company’s bag.
The drug peddler reportedly confessed that he used to procure heroin from a foreign national based in Delhi and would sell it further in and around Ludhiana. He had been ferrying the contraband in food delivery bags to avoid being frisked, said police.
Three separate cases have been registered at the STF police station in Mohali.
Mathura court returns law suit seeking Hindu idols ‘buried’ in Agra Fort
Agra A new law suit was filed in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, seeking the return of the idols which were supposedly removed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb from the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple demolished in Mathura during 1670 and allegedly placed below the stairs of the Begum Sahiba Mosque near Deewan-e-Khas in the Agra Fort.
Post split, Tikait brothers to show BKU might in Sarv Khap Panchayat tomorrow
MEERUT In coming months, western Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness a trial of strength between the Bharatiya Kisan Union led by the Tikait brothers and its splinter group. Both sides have already started flexing muscles and the proposed Sarv Khap Panchayat on Sunday in Kakda village of Muzaffarnagar district will see the display of Tikait brothers' might. Besides these two, there are more than two dozen Khaps of different communities.
SGPC to mark Panja Sahib massacre centenary in October
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday decided to take a special jatha (group) of pilgrims to Pakistan besides organising a religious congregation at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Amritsar, to mark the first centenary of the massacre at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. The incident took place at the gurdwara located at Hasan Abdal in Punjab province of Pakistan on October 30, 1922.
Why isn't Akhilesh Yadav vaccinated yet? Samajwadi Party chief reveals reason
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has revealed why he hasn't been vaccinated against coronavirus. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that he didn't get jabbed because of the picture which was published on the vaccination certificate, HT's sister publication Live Hindustan reported. “The vaccination certificates in several countries did not have any picture on them, unlike India,” Yadav said in response to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remark during his speech in the UP Assembly.
In second half of tenure, MVA govt has its work cut out
Now with the MVA entering into the second half of its tenure, the immediate task would be to win the local body elections due in a few months. Besides, it needs to speed up the execution of ongoing infrastructure projects, plan new ones, and most importantly, resolve the quota issues for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Maratha community. Even before the pandemic broke out, the state's financial condition was in bad shape.
