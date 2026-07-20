Ludhiana: Stone-pelting between neighbours disrupts wedding ceremony

What was meant to be a joyous wedding celebration turned into a scene of chaos and panic when two neighbouring groups allegedly clashed outside a house in EWS Colony on Tajpur Road late Sunday night, forcing a wedding ceremony to be postponed.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to establish how the violence began and identify those involved. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clash, which reportedly began over a minor altercation involving local youngsters, quickly escalated into stone-pelting and vandalism, leaving several people injured and wedding guests scrambling for safety.

According to relatives of the bride’s family, preparations for the marriage were complete and the ceremony was about to begin. Guests had gathered at the venue, while children and youngsters had stepped out for dinner.

“Within minutes, we heard shouting and the sounds of a scuffle outside. When we came out, some youngsters were arguing and fighting. Before anyone could intervene, a group of neighbours began pelting bricks and stones towards the house,” said a relative who was present at the function.

The sudden attack triggered panic among the guests. Men, women and children were seen running for shelter as bricks and stones rained down at the venue. “Several relatives suffered injuries while trying to escape. The atmosphere became so tense that the wedding had to be postponed,” the family member said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the other side has offered a different version of events. The mother of a 12-year-old girl alleged that the dispute began when her daughter and son were passing through the street where some youngsters were dancing near a DJ setup. According to her, remarks were allegedly passed against her daughter, leading to an argument that soon spiralled into violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the other side has offered a different version of events. The mother of a 12-year-old girl alleged that the dispute began when her daughter and son were passing through the street where some youngsters were dancing near a DJ setup. According to her, remarks were allegedly passed against her daughter, leading to an argument that soon spiralled into violence. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She claimed that members of the rival group first pelted stones and bricks at them and later attacked their house with sticks and other blunt objects. After being informed, a PCR team rushed to the locality and brought the situation under control.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, station house officer of the Division number 7 police station, said the clash involved two groups residing in the same neighbourhood. “Both sides have levelled allegations against each other. Bricks and stones were thrown and some people sustained injuries. We have called members of both groups to record their statements,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to establish how the violence began and identify those involved. An FIR will be registered after statements from both parties are recorded and the investigation progresses, the SHO added.