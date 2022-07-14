Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Stopped from playing loud music, man bludgeons father to death, arrested

The Hathur police in Ludhiana have nabbed a 25-year-old man for bludgeoning his father to death at Lakha village in Jagraon on Monday night after being stopped from playing loud music
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Hathur police have nabbed a 25-year-old man for bludgeoning his father to death at Lakha village in Jagraon on Monday night after being stopped from playing loud music.

The accused, identified as Karam Singh, who worked as a daily wage labourer, has been booked for the murder of his father Jagroop Singh Jupa, 55.

The case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s elder son Davinder Singh.

Davinder said that Karam used to regularly quarrel with his father over petty issues. At around 9:30 pm on Monday, Karam started playing loud music, to which Jagroop objected and they got into an argument.

Davinder Singh said that his brother and father soon started exchanging blows, following which Karam pulled out a wooden log and charged at Jagroop.

Davinder and Jagroop ran outside the house, but Karam chased down his father and bludgeoned him to death on the spot. After killing his father, he tried to escape, but the locals informed the police. Soon after receiving the information, the cops swung into action and arrested the accused.

He was presented before the court and sent to two days in police remand, said investigating officer Hardeep Singh.

