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Ludhiana students shine in CBSE Class 10 results, two score 99.8%

Saksham said he chose Artificial Intelligence due to its growing relevance. A non-medical student, he aspires to pursue engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and later start his own venture

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:08 am IST
By Akanksha Attri Arora, Ludhiana
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Students from Ludhiana district delivered an impressive performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results declared on Wednesday, with two students scoring 99.8 per cent marks.

Divyansh Jaju of Police DAV School with his parents in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Saksham Mittal of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, topped the city with 99.8 per cent. He scored 99 marks each in Science and Mathematics and 100 marks in all other subjects, including Artificial Intelligence, which he had opted for as an additional subject.

Saksham said he chose Artificial Intelligence due to its growing relevance. A non-medical student, he aspires to pursue engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and later start his own venture. He is a resident of Jagraon.

His mother, Sonia Mittal, said the result brought immense joy to the family. She added that he is not a bookworm and has consistently scored above 95 per cent throughout school.

Saksham said he enjoys reading fiction and participating in science and mathematics Olympiads, adding that he studies with full concentration rather than for long hours.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana students shine in CBSE Class 10 results, two score 99.8%
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana students shine in CBSE Class 10 results, two score 99.8%
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