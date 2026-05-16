Ludhiana: Sukhdev’s ancestral house finally gets direct access road

Ending years of delay and administrative hurdles, the much-awaited direct access road to freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace in Naughara Mohalla was finally inaugurated on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Floral tributes being paid to freedom fighter Sukhdev at his ancestral home in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

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The breakthrough came after authorities recently resolved a prolonged deadlock involving possession of a 44.50 square-yard property that had obstructed the creation of a direct passage from Chaura Bazar to the freedom fighter’s ancestral house for several years.

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Poonam Singh inaugurated the newly opened access road after paying floral tributes to Sukhdev at his ancestral home.

She was accompanied by Ashok Thapar, national president of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, and Tribhuvan Thapar.

The opening of the direct route is seen as a major step towards improving public access to one of Ludhiana’s most historically significant sites, which had remained difficult to approach due to the unresolved property issue.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Poonam Singh said the nation would forever remain indebted to Shaheed Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh and Rajguru for their supreme sacrifice during India’s freedom struggle.

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{{^usCountry}} “These great freedom fighters laid down their lives at a very young age to free the country from foreign rule. Because of their sacrifices, we are living in an atmosphere of freedom, peace and communal harmony today,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These great freedom fighters laid down their lives at a very young age to free the country from foreign rule. Because of their sacrifices, we are living in an atmosphere of freedom, peace and communal harmony today,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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