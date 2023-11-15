Ludhiana: Tarn Taran resident arrested with 2.6 kg heroin

The special task force (STF) Ludhiana Range arrested a Tarn Taran resident for drug peddling and recovered 2.6 kg heroin worth ₹13 crore from his possession. Accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The officials said the accused, identified as Gurjant Singh alias Janta, 30, of Tarn Taran, was out on bail. The STF arrested the accused from Village Jhande following a tip-off.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, STF) Ludhiana Range Davinder Kumar Chaudhary said that the team of inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana Range, arrested the accused for in village Jhande when he was heading towards Mullanpur in a Swift car. When frisked, the team recovered 2.6 kg heroin from the car.

A case under Section 21 of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at STF Police Station in SAS Nagar.

Inspector Harbans Singh said that the STF had arrested the accused in 2019 for drug peddling and had recovered 2.3 kg heroin from his possession. He was lodged in different jails for the past two and a half years and later bailed out. The accused is into drug peddling for the past 6 years and procures heroin from Sukha Baba of Tarn Taran.

The inspector added that the court sent the accused to three days’ remand in STF custody for questioning. The STF will arrest all accused to break the supply chain.

