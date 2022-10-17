Ludhiana | Theatre and quiz contests occupy centre stage on Day 3 of PU youth fest

Theatre and quiz competitions on different subjects were the main highlights on the third day of the PU Zonal Youth and Heritage festival being held at the Ramgarhia College here on Monday.

Professor Karamjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, was the chief guest for the morning session, while Punjab agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was the chief guest for the evening session.

Addressing students, the minister called upon the youth to dream big and work hard to be successful in their life. He said the youth has a huge responsibility on their shoulders to make India a superpower in the world. “Students should focus on their goals and should not feel disheartened in the face of failures,” he added.

He said, “Students must follow the footsteps of freedom fighters and martyrs who laid their lives to serve their country; our nation has the highest population of youth in the world and they have a key role in India’s future.” The minister also distributed prizes among winners.

Over 300 students from different colleges, including AS College for Women Khanna, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, DD Jain Memorial College for Women, Government College for Girls and SDP College for Women participated in the fest.

As many as ten colleges under Zone-B are participating in the five-day fest on the theme of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The fest will conclude on October 19.