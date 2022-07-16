Ludhiana | Threatening deportation, fraudster dupes London-based woman of 2 lakh

Posing as an official of the home department of the United Kingdom, an unidentified caller duped a London-based woman of ₹2 lakh after threatening to have her deported.

The complainant, Milan Singla of Kitchlu Nagar, said his daughter, Palak, who was visiting them in the city received a call from an unknown number on July 8. The caller, who identified himself as an official of the UK home department, said they would deport her and create trouble for her parents unless she paid them ₹2 lakh.

Palak deposited the cash in a bank account as per the callers instructions. Later, after asking around they realised they had been duped and reported the matter to the cops. Inspector Satpal, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) station house officer, said a case had been lodged under Sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 D of the Information and Technology Act.