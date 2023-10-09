News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Three injured as 2 families indulge in spat over petty issue

Ludhiana: Three injured as 2 families indulge in spat over petty issue

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 10, 2023 05:10 AM IST

The spat occurred after members of one family barged in the other’s house during a birthday party and assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons

Three persons were injured after two families indulged in a scuffle following a spat between their children in Baba Namdev Colony, Tibba, police said on Monday.

On being informed, the Tibba police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The victims have been identified as Ajay, his wife Anita and brother-in-law Sajan.
On being informed, the Tibba police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The victims have been identified as Ajay, his wife Anita and brother-in-law Sajan. (Getty image)

The spat occurred after members of one family barged in the other’s house during a birthday party and assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons.

On being informed, the Tibba police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The victims have been identified as Ajay, his wife Anita and brother-in-law Sajan.

Ajay, in his complaint, stated that he had arranged a party at his house on Sunday on his daughter’s birthday. Meanwhile, his son indulged in a spat with a boy, who lives on the street. The boy punched his son in his stomach and went to the house of his neighbour to complain about it.

Ajay stated that after returning home, he engaged in the preparations for the party. Meanwhile, his neighbour along with his aides barged into his house and opened attack on them.

Inspector Lovedeep Singh, SHO at Tibba police station, said that police are recording statements of the victim to lodge an FIR.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
