Ludhiana: Three locals booked for dumping waste in Sidhwan Canal

Cracking down on people throwing waste in Sidhwan Canal, the police have booked three people for allegedly dumping garbage in the water body following complaints by the irrigation department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first case, the Division number 5 police lodged an FIR against an unidentified scooter-borne man for throwing waste in the canal near the municipal corporation zone-D office on Saturday. According to the police, they have traced the registration number of the scooter of the violator and would identify him.

In the second case, the Model Town police have booked a man named Manoj Sharma for throwing garbage in the Canal. According to the complaint filed by the irrigation department officials, they noticed a man dumping waste material in the Canal on December 7, 2022. They filed a complaint with the police on January 4, 2023.

The police filed a complaint against the accused on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the third case, the Dugri police have booked a man named Mike Ranjan of New Janta Nagar for throwing garbage in the Canal. The irrigation department noticed the incident on November 23, 2022 and filed a complaint with the police on December 13, 2022.

Sub-inspector Hazur Singh said that the FIRs were lodged after availing legal advice from district attorney.

The police booked the accused under section 70 of the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act.

Under the act, the culprit could be slapped with a fine not exceeding fifty rupees, or to imprisonment not exceeding one month, or both.

On Friday, the municipal corporation (MC) officials and deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-chairperson of district rnvironment committee Surabhi Malik inspected the ongoing work to clean Sidhwan Canal at Dugri Canal Bridge. The DC had urged the locals not to dump waste in the canal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also taken note of pollution in water bodies in the past. The DC had announced that the MC and irrigation department will be forced to take strict action against violators if they continue to dump waste.