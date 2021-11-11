Ludhiana: Three peddlers held, 100kg poppy husk seized

Ludhiana police on Thursday claimed to have busted a drug supply gang with the arrest of three persons, one of whom is a civil engineering diploma holder. In two separate cases, the police have recovered 100kg poppy from their possession which they had concealed in a custom-made compartment in trucks.

The arrested accused are Amanjot Singh, 25, of Deharka in Jagraon; Ravinder Singh, 19, of Kapure village and Mandeep Singh, 38, of Jalalabad village in Moga district.

Amanjot is a civil engineering diploma holder. Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a team of the CIA staff-1 had stopped a truck near Bilga T-point following a tip-off and arrested Ravinder and Mandeep while seizing 40kg poppy husk hidden in a tool box.

A case under sections 15, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at the Sahnewal police station, he added.

He further said that another team of CIA staff-1 arrested Amanjot Singh, from whom 60kg poppy husk was recovered, which was also hidden in a toolbox. An FIR under similar charges has been registered against him. Amanjot is also the owner of this truck, the police chief said.

Bhullar said Mandeep had been driving trucks for the past 15 years. Ravinder Singh is his cousin, he added.

Mandeep and Amanjot used to smuggle poppy husk from Jharkhand during their routine travels to the state. They were selling the contraband at ₹4,500/kg here after purchasing it at ₹2,200 from Jharkhand.

The police commissioner further said that more important information was expected to be extracted from the accused during questioning.