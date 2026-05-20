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Ludhiana to begin ration distribution, aims to avoid technical glitches

Ludhiana has around 4.40 lakh ration card holders and nearly 22,000 metric tonnes of wheat is expected to be distributed till June 30, say officials

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The food and civil supplies department is set to begin quarterly wheat distribution for ration beneficiaries from May 22, with officials claiming that new verification measures and the roll out of

Each card holder will receive one ration kit under the distribution process. (HT File)

the ‘mera ration’ app will help avoid the large-scale glitches that disrupted distribution for thousands of beneficiaries last year.

According to officials, the district has around 4.40 lakh ration cards, and nearly 22,000 metric tonnes of wheat is expected to be distributed during the three-month cycle.

Officials said each ration card holder would receive one ration kit under the distribution process, which is likely to continue till June 30.

Last year, the ration distribution process was hit by repeated technical glitches linked to incomplete e-KYC verification, biometric mismatches, and Aadhaar authentication failures. Officials estimate that nearly 5% to 7% beneficiaries could not receive subsidised wheat during the previous cycle because of verification issues.

The problem was particularly severe among child beneficiaries, officials said. In many cases, biometric records of children are automatically updated after the age of five, but the updated data was not immediately reflected in the department’s system, resulting in authentication failures and denial of ration.

Officials said special monitoring would also be carried out at depots during the distribution period to immediately resolve complaints related to e-KYC failures and authentication issues.

The department hopes the strengthened verification mechanism will prevent a repeat of last year’s situation, when thousands of beneficiaries struggled to access subsidised wheat because of unresolved e-KYC discrepancies.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana to begin ration distribution, aims to avoid technical glitches
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana to begin ration distribution, aims to avoid technical glitches
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