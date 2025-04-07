Ludhiana to host Punjab senior and U-20 athletics meet from April 8

The city is all set to witness a major track and field showdown as the Punjab Athletics Association prepares to host the Punjab Senior and Under-20 Athletics Meet from April 8 to 10 at Guru Nanak Stadium. The three-day event is expected to draw both seasoned athletes and emerging young talent from across the state, setting the stage for high-octane competition in a variety of track and field events. The event lineup includes sprints, middle and long distance races, hurdles, jumps, throws, race walks, and combined events such as the Decathlon for men and Heptathlon for women. (HT Photo)

The championship will be held in two categories — Under-20 (for athletes born between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2009) and Open (for those born in 2005 or earlier). Entries for the meet were submitted exclusively online.

Athletes can compete in two individual events, though if both are track events, only one may be longer than 200m. To ensure fair competition, events must have a minimum of four participants to be officially recognised for medals and certificates, otherwise, it will be treated as a trial and no medals or certificates will be awarded.

The meet’s key aim is to provide athletes with valid performance certificates for qualification into upcoming national-level competitions. Strict adherence to Athletics Federation of India (AFI) guidelines will be maintained, with National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials present for doping control.