Ludhiana to soon get its 2nd 100-foot high national flag

The Ludhiana MC issued work orders for the installation of LED lights at the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Jagraon Bridge and installation of the 100-foot-high Tricolour near them.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city will soon get its second 100-foot-high national flag.

Under the Smart City Mission, the municipal corporation (MC) has issued work orders for the installation of LED lights at the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Jagraon Bridge and installation of the 100-foot-high Tricolour near them.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu along with councillor Mamta Ashu and other civic body officials visited Jagraon Bridge and inspected the progress of the work on Sunday. According to Mamta, the flag will be the tallest as it will be installed near the statues of the martyrs.

Earlier, colourful LED lights had been installed at the Southern Bypass bridge and the MC Zone-D office and Clock Tower.

The project for beautification of four statues including those of Mahatma Gandhi near MC Zone-A office, Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass, martyr Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon at DC office complex and Kartar Singh Sarabha at Bhai Bala Chowk will also commence shortly.

