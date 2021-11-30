Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana trader accuses ACP of threatening him, probe ordered

A trader has filed a complaint with Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar against an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for allegedly threatening him into withdrawing his petition against him in Punjab and Haryana high court
Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has ordered a probe against the ACP.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A trader has filed a complaint with police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar against an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for allegedly threatening him into withdrawing his petition against him in Punjab and Haryana high court.

Bhullar has marked a probe in the case to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Parminder Singh Heer.

The complainant, Jaspreet Singh, 34, stated that the Division Number 3 police had booked him in 2015 for opening fire in the air. Randhir Singh, who was the SHO at the time, had seized his licensed revolver and 10 live cartridges. Randhir was later promoted as ACP.

He added that the FIR was cancelled, but the police did not return the weapon. Then, he filed a petition in the HC and the court had sought a reply from the police in the case. Jaspreet in his complaint alleged that Randhir has been threatening him to withdraw the petition.

ACP Randhir Singh, who has been posted as ACP, licensing unit, said the court has not approved the cancellation of the FIR yet. Moreover, the arms licence of Jaspreet was cancelled, so the weapon cannot be returned. The ACP has refuted the allegations of threatening him.

