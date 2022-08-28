Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Trader crushed to death by speeding crane

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 01:16 AM IST

A speeding crane crushed a plastic trader to death while he was out for a morning walk; the operator, who fled from the spot, has been booked for reckless driving and causing death by negligence

Inder Kumar, the trader who was crushed to death by a speeding crane in Ludhiana. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A speeding crane crushed a plastic trader to death while he was out for a morning walk near Bhagwan Chowk on Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Inder Kumar, 55, of Jaimal Road, Janta Nagar.

The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a factory near the spot.

The crane operator, identified as Raj Kishor of Janta Nagar, managed to escape, leaving the machine on the spot. The Division Number 6 police have booked him for reckless driving and causing death by negligence based on the complaint of Inder’s cousin, who is an eye-witness.

Police impounded the crane and sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer (SHO) at Division number 6 police station, said Inder had died on the spot.

