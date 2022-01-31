Ludhiana traffic police issues 250 challans for using high-beam lights

The traffic police of city’s police commissionerate on Sunday initiated a drive against use of high-beam lights and issued atleast 250 challans to the violators.

The police installed ten special checkpoints at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and other main roads of city to curb the menace.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, traffic) Sandeep Sharma said high-beams are cause of mishaps on highways and a source of trouble for drivers. “The police have started a drive against high-beam lights. We have started rotating and shifting nakas at different places in the city at night under the supervision of traffic assistant commissioner of police and zone in-charges. We are also educating the drivers about the rules,” he said.