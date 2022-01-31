Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana traffic police issues 250 challans for using high-beam lights
chandigarh news

Ludhiana traffic police issues 250 challans for using high-beam lights

The traffic police of city’s police commissionerate on Sunday initiated a drive against use of high-beam lights and issued atleast 250 challans to the violators
Ludhiana traffic police installed ten special checkpoints at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and other main roads of city to curb the menace of high-beam lights. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Ludhiana traffic police installed ten special checkpoints at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and other main roads of city to curb the menace of high-beam lights. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The traffic police of city’s police commissionerate on Sunday initiated a drive against use of high-beam lights and issued atleast 250 challans to the violators.

The police installed ten special checkpoints at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and other main roads of city to curb the menace.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, traffic) Sandeep Sharma said high-beams are cause of mishaps on highways and a source of trouble for drivers. “The police have started a drive against high-beam lights. We have started rotating and shifting nakas at different places in the city at night under the supervision of traffic assistant commissioner of police and zone in-charges. We are also educating the drivers about the rules,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out