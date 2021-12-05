Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Tributes paid to hero of 1971 Indo-Pak war
Param Vir Chakra recipient Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, who sacrificed his life during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 was paid tribute by Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and others at District Administrative Complex, Ludhiana on Saturday.
DC Varinder Kumar Sharma pays floral tribute to the hero of 1971 Indo-Pak war, Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, at his statue in DC office in Ludhiana on Saturday, December 04, 2021 (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A ceremony was organised to pay tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient, flying officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, on the 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war at District Administrative Complex, on Saturday.

Martyr Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, a native of village Issewal in Dakha was a war hero and had sacrificed his life during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.When Srinagar air field was being attacked by a wave of six Pakistani aircrafts on December 14, 1971; Sekhon displayed exceptional flying skills and took off to counter the enemy attack.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, Vir Chakra, colonel Harbaksh Singh Kahlon, wing commander MS Randhawa, colonel SS Bhullar, captain Nachattar Singh, subedar Bhupinder Singh, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairman KK Bawa paid tribute to Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon by laying wreaths, while Punjab police presented him the guard of honour.

