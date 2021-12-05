Ludhiana: Tributes paid to hero of 1971 Indo-Pak war

A ceremony was organised to pay tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient, flying officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, on the 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war at District Administrative Complex, on Saturday.

Martyr Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, a native of village Issewal in Dakha was a war hero and had sacrificed his life during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.When Srinagar air field was being attacked by a wave of six Pakistani aircrafts on December 14, 1971; Sekhon displayed exceptional flying skills and took off to counter the enemy attack.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, Vir Chakra, colonel Harbaksh Singh Kahlon, wing commander MS Randhawa, colonel SS Bhullar, captain Nachattar Singh, subedar Bhupinder Singh, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairman KK Bawa paid tribute to Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon by laying wreaths, while Punjab police presented him the guard of honour.