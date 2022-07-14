Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested with 600kg of poppy husk, prime accused escapes

The anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana rural police on Thursday arrested a truck driver and recovered 600kg of poppy husk from his possession. The team also seized an 18-wheeler truck in which the accused was carrying the contraband.

The arrested accused has been identified as Hakam Singh of Ambala. According to the police, the prime accused, identified as Johal Singh of Roomi village, Jagraon, alighted from the vehicle before the truck entered the jurisdiction of Raikot area.

Sharing details, sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, in-charge, anti-narcotic cell, Jagraon, said the police received a tip-off that the two accused were heading towards Raikot from Jagraon side in a truck to supply poppy husk after which the team intercepted the truck at Bassian village on Jagraon- Raikot road. On being searched, the contraband was recovered, he added.

On being questioned, Hakam Singh told the police that was working for Johal for the past two years. The owner of the truck is Johal and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

A case under Sections 15, 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at Sadar Raikot police station.

Haibowal police nab drug peddler, recovers 2.5 kg poppy husk

In the meantime, Haibowal police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Mandeep Singh of Laddian Khurd village and recovered 2.50 kg poppy husk from his possession. The accused was arrested at T-point in the village on Ladhowal road.

PAU police nab two with 30 kg marijuana:

The team of PAU police station arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 30 kg marijuana from their possession.

The accused, identified as Jatinder Kumar and Vimal Rai, hailed from Begusarai district of Bihar and were residing at the dairy complex as tenants.

Inspector Satpal Singh, station house officer at PAU police station, said during the drive against drug peddlers, the team nabbed the two accused and recovered 15 kg marijuana from each.

During questioning, it was revealed that the accused used to procure the drug from Bihar at ₹6,000 per kg and sell it in Ludhiana at ₹10,000 per kg.

A case under Section 20, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.