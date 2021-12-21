Ludhiana| Truck driver held with 10kg opium, 20kg poppy husk

The police arrested a truck driver with 10kg opium and 20kg poppy husk near Sahnewal on Monday.

The accused, Gurjinder Singh of Lohatbaddi village of Raikot, was coming from Mandi Gobindgarh side, when he was arrested. The owner of the truck, Pavittar Singh, of Lohatbaddi village of Raikot has also been arrested.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused had been smuggling in contraband for the past two years for Pavittar Singh. Gurjinder said they would purchase opium and poppy husk from Jharkhand and sell it in Jagraon at exorbitant rates.

Pavittar Singh is already facing trial in drug peddling cases lodged against him in Ludhiana and Sangrur.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said teams have been formed to arrest Pavitar Singh and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act.