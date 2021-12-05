Ludhiana: Truck-SUV collision stops traffic at southern bypass

After the collision of an SUV and truck on Saturday evening, a massive traffic jam was seen at the southern bypass near Gill Chowk on Sunday evening. No causality was reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was only after the police removed the vehicles involved in the crash from the site that traffic was resumed on the stretch. Hundreds of commuters were stuck in a traffic for around an hour on Gill Road and the Ludhiana -Malerkotla Road was also affected and hundreds of vehicles stuck in the jam.

Eyewitnesses said that the mishap took place after a truck tried to overtake a vehicle and collided with an SUV.