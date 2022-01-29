Ludhiana: TTE found in inebriated state, misbehaves with station director when confronted

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE), deputed at the Ludhiana railway station, was caught in an inebriated condition by local station director Tarun Kumar, during a surprise check in the wee hours of Friday.

A video of the incident, which Hindustan Times has accessed, purportedly shows the TTE, Mukesh Meena, misbehaving with Kumar after being confronted.

A railway official who had witnessed the entire episode revealed that the station director had seen Meena accompanying railway staff to one of the two rolling huts located at the end of Platform Number 1. As TTEs are not authorised to sit in the rolling hut, from where the staff keep an eye on trains entering and exiting the station, the station master confronted him.

But the TTE allegedly started misbehaving with the station director, following which the official got a loco inspector to check him with a breathalyser alcohol tester (BAC).

On checking, it was confirmed that the TTE was under the influence of liquor.

Following this, officials also asked the other staff deputed at the rolling hut to get tested but none of them were found to be inebriated.

Meena, meanwhile, continued misbehaving with the station director and even reportedly said that “nothing can happen to him” when a senior official warned him of stern action.

Later, however, Meena was seen apologising to the station director and leaving the place.

Station director Tarun Kumar said appropriate action will be taken against the TTE.

Another senior official revealed that the incident has been reported to the senior divisional commercial manager of Firozpur Division.

“Firm action is expected soon against the TTE for his poor behaviour with such a senior official. The matter has been reported to the seniors in Firozpur Division,” added the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON