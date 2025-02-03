Ludhiana: Two arrested for 1L robbery at bookstore

Two days on, police arrest two miscreants for robbing ₹1 lakh in cash from shop The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The police arrested two accused for allegedly robbing ₹1 lakh from a shop owner at gunpoint in Sahnewal area two days ago, officials said.

They said police recovered ₹2,250, four mobile phones, a toy pistol and two scooters from the accused, identified as Arvinder Singh alias Goli from Ajnod village in Doraha and Jagsir Singh alias Jagga from Kalakh village in Dehlon.

Sahnewal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jagdev Singh said the shop’s owner, Satendra Kumar, a resident of Lotus Enclave, Dehlon Road, had filed a complaint on January 30, alleging that he was at his shop when the robbers entered while posing as customers. He alleged they pulled out a pistol and demanded money. The complainant said the accused snatched his bag containing ₹1 lakh and some important documents. The shop owner said the accused’s faces were covered with cloth. The accused pulled down the shop’s shutter and locked the victim inside while fleeing.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the shop.

The victim was rescued by locals and nearby shopkeepers.

The SHO said a case was registered under section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections of the Arms Act. He said the accused were produced in a court on Sunday, which sent them to two days in police custody for questioning.

The SHO said accused Arvinder Singh is facing trial in at least nine cases.