Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two arrested for snatching gold earrings, 7k from elderly woman
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Two arrested for snatching gold earrings, 7k from elderly woman

The Ludhiana police on Friday arrested two men for robbing an elderly woman of her gold earrings and ₹7,000; The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered from their possession
Ludhiana police are yet to arrest four accomplices of the snatchers. (Representative image)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sidhwan Bet police on Friday arrested two men for robbing an elderly woman of her gold earrings and 7,000. The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Avtar Singh alias Tari of Salempur of Tibba and Pardeep Singh of Rauwal village. Their four aides are yet to be arrested.

They were arrested based on the statement of Harpal Singh of Bhundhari village, the victim’s grandson.

He stated that his grandmother was going to Bhundhari from Sangatpura through Gorsian on January 31, when the miscreants turned up there on a motorcycle and snatched the valuables.

Sub-inspector Jagrup Singh, who is investigating the case, said they arrested the duo based on a tip-off and a hunt is on for the arrest of their accomplices. A case has been registered under Section 379-B (snatching) of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP