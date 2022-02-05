Ludhiana: Two arrested for snatching gold earrings, 7k from elderly woman

The Sidhwan Bet police on Friday arrested two men for robbing an elderly woman of her gold earrings and ₹7,000. The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Avtar Singh alias Tari of Salempur of Tibba and Pardeep Singh of Rauwal village. Their four aides are yet to be arrested.

They were arrested based on the statement of Harpal Singh of Bhundhari village, the victim’s grandson.

He stated that his grandmother was going to Bhundhari from Sangatpura through Gorsian on January 31, when the miscreants turned up there on a motorcycle and snatched the valuables.

Sub-inspector Jagrup Singh, who is investigating the case, said they arrested the duo based on a tip-off and a hunt is on for the arrest of their accomplices. A case has been registered under Section 379-B (snatching) of Indian Penal Code.