Ludhiana: Two arrested with 1kg heroin, illegal weapons

Wanted by the police in a murder case, two accused landed in a police net in two separate actions. The police recovered 1kg heroin and two illegal weapons from his possession. The accused in the custody of Ludhiana police on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Gagan Grover alias Himanshu of Mohalla New Satguru Nagar, Lohara Road and Jatinder Singh alias Shanki of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2, stated that in the first case the police arrested the accused near Jhabewal village following a tip-off. When frisked the police recovered 230 gm heroin and an illegal weapon from his Hyundai Creta car. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered 790 gm more heroin from his residence.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of NDPS Act, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at the Jamalpur Police Station.

In the second case, the CIA Staff 2 police arrested Jatinder Singh of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act was registered at the Daba Police Station.

The inspector added that the accused is already facing trial in seven cases –including murder, attempt to murder, drug peddling and assault. He was wanted by Daba police in a murder case lodged against him on September 18, 2024 after a 25-year-old man Daljit Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri had died in a clash. The victim had gone to visit his friend Jagroop Singh in Mohalla Fateh Singh Nagar, where they indulged in an argument with the accused, which soon escalated into a scuffle. Stones were thrown, and swords were drawn as the groups clashed violently. Daljit had suffered severe injuries, who later died. Grover and Jatinder Singh were avoiding police for the past seven months.