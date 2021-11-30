Ludhiana | Two brothers carrying 220kg poppy husk in SUV arrested

Two brothers were arrested with 220kg poppy husk in Gorsian Makhan village on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Baldev Singh, 33, and Sukhdev Singh of Moga, near the Canal Bridge, while they were crossing the area in two SUVs.

Inspector Prem Singh said ,“The accused would procure the narcotics from notorious drug smugglers – Bittu alias Ghuddu and Labbu of Moga – active in Jagraon, Sidhwan Bet and Raikot.”

“The accused confessed that they had left some of the poppy husk in two vehicles, which they had parked near Hambran. All four vehicles used to peddle drugs have been seized, along with the contraband,” he said.

The brothers, who were staying at Friends Colony, Haibowal Kalan, have been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Both of them are career criminals with Sukhdev serving a 10-year imprisonment in a drug peddling case. He was out on bail. Proceedings have been initiated to attach the properties of the accused.

