Ludhiana: Two dairy owners booked for discharging cow dung in drain

Two dairy owners at the Haibowal Dairy Complex have been booked for discharging cow dung into drains meant only for carrying liquid waste to the effluent treatment plant, police said on Monday.

Releasing cow dung on roads and into drainage has been a common sight by dairy unit owners in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

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The FIR was registered against Muktiar Singh and Pappy at the PAU police station on Sunday on the complaint of the Municipal Corporation’s nodal officer for the operations and maintenance cell, which was forwarded on June 29.

The Haibowal Dairy Complex has been suffering from waterlogging in the streets due to clogged drains amid discharge of cow dung. The MC has arranged for lifting of cow dung from the dairies to ensure the drains aren’t clogged. The MC had earlier warned the dairy owners of action for disposing of cow dung into drains.

On Saturday, the PAU station had registered an FIR against Somnath, Barnala, Balbir, Pintu Lala, Gora, Ashwini Kumar, Vipan, Jeeta Lahoria, Kamal, Happy and Sourav for not installing water meters at their dairy units.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the issues leading to the overflowing of drainage lines at Haibowal Dairy Complex is excess drainage of water. According to the National Green Tribunal, a dairy unit is allowed to flush only 100 litres of water per animal. The MC instructed the dairy operators to install meters to enforce the NGT guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the issues leading to the overflowing of drainage lines at Haibowal Dairy Complex is excess drainage of water. According to the National Green Tribunal, a dairy unit is allowed to flush only 100 litres of water per animal. The MC instructed the dairy operators to install meters to enforce the NGT guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

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MC commissioner Ojasvi Alankar and Haibowal Dairy Complex Association’s president Kuldeep Singh Lahoria didn’t respond to multiple calls and texts when approached for comments.