Ludhiana: Two found with 50 spools of banned kite strings, one arrested

A Dhandhra Road resident was arrested on Tuesday for carrying 50 spools of banned plastic kite string in a Toyota Innova car near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-state Bus Terminal. The police have seized the vehicle, whereas the accomplice managed to escape.

The accused Himmat Kumar, 22, of City Enclave of Dhandhra road and his aide Neeraj, had borrowed one of their friends’ car to carry the spools.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Harish Behl, said ASI Gurcharanjit Singh, incharge at police post Bus Stand, stopped the car for checking. When frisked, the police recovered 50 spools of plastic kite string from the car.

The accused told police that someone had handed over the spools to him which he was going to sell further.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division number 5 police station.

ACP Harish said the commissioner of police has already banned the storage and sale of plastic kite string under Section 144 of CrPC, terming it dangerous for humans as well as animals.