Ludhiana: Two held with stolen cellphones, two-wheelers

A team of CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police arrested two vehicle lifters on Monday and recovered four motorcycles, two scooters and five stolen mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Jeevan, 28, of Mullanpur Dakha and Ashwani Kumar alias Sunny, 25, of Basti Jodhewal. Additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the duo was arrested from Bilga cut on Dugri Road on basis of a tip-off.

The ADCP said they are both drug addicts and indulged in crime to fund their habit. They used to steal vehicles from various areas of the city and sold them after changing the number plates.

Amandeep is already facing trial in two cases and was bailed out on March 7.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 379B (2), 411 and 473 of Indian Penal Code at Model Town police station.

14 mobile phones recovered

Two men were arrested with 14 stolen mobile phones and a sharp weapon on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Karanjit Singh, 30, and Davinder Singh alias Negi, 27, both from Mohalla Kot Mangal Singh Nagar.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, in-charge of anti-narcotics cell, said they had arrested Karanjit from a checkpoint on Janta Nagar cut and recovered two mobile phones from his possession. Based on information provided by him, they arrested Davinder with a sharp weapon and two mobile phones.

During course of investigation, 10 more stolen phones were recovered.

A case was registered under Sections 379b (2) and 34 of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 6 police station.