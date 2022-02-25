Ludhiana | Two men lace UP native’s liquor, rob him of 3K, bag, phone

: Around three days after two brothers were drugged and robbed of their belongings aboard Karmabhumi Express by a fellow passenger from whom they had accepted sweets; a 37-year-old man was allegedly robbed near Ludhiana railway station on February 23 after his drink was spiked by two unidentified men.

While the victim Ram Vilas of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, claimed that he was drugged inside the circulating area of the railway station, the railway security officials said the incident occurred outside the railway station.

Ram suffered multiple face injuries after the unidentified men pushed him to the floor before fleeing with ₹3,000 cash, a bag carrying clothes and a mobile phone as claimed by the victim.

The two accused allegedly spiked victim’s drink making him unconscious. The victim was admitted to the local civil hospital where he regained consciousness on February 24.

“I was waiting for the train to reach my hometown in Gorakhpur. I met two unknown people, who told me that they were waiting for the same train. After spending some time together, they befriended me and offered me a drink. I usually drink four glasses without any trouble but after finishing mere half glass of liquor, I started feeling dizzy. They robbed me and pushed me. Next I found myself in the hospital,” Ram said.

The officials said the victim initially went to the bus stand but returned to the station to board a train to his hometown.

A senior railway official said “He shared drinks with unknown people outside the station. Despite repeated requests by the police, people don’t refrain from accepting eatables or drinks from the strangers. No case was registered here since the incident happened outside the railway premises.”

The victim is still undergoing treatment at the local civil hospital.