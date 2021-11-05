Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Two months, police lodge FIR for burglary at mobile phone shop

Two months on, Ludhiana police have lodge an FIR in a theft case at a mobile phone shop; the shop owner had filed a complaint on September 12 and submitted CCTV footage with the police, where the unidentified burglar was captured
Published on Nov 05, 2021 11:38 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two months on, the Moti Nagar police have lodge an FIR in a theft case at a mobile phone shop in Fauji Colony. The shop owner had filed a complaint on September 12 and submitted CCTV footage with the police, where the unidentified burglar was captured.

The owner of the shop, Pappu Kumar of Ram Nagar, said that on September 12, he had locked the shop and left for lunch at around 1pm. When he returned an hour later, he found that it had been broke into and ransacked. Eight mobile phones, 15,000 and a laptop had been stolen.

He added that a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop had captured the accused entering the shop and then leaving with a bag. He then fled on a bike.

Pappu added that he immediately sounded the police and also provided the footage. After making rounds of the police stations for two months, an FIR was finally lodged.

Sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 454 (house trespassing) and 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.

He added that Kumar had not filed a written complaints for many days and they registered the case when he did so.

