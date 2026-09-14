Ludhiana: Two shooters sent to target blood donation camp killed in encounter

A suspected attack on a blood donation camp organised in the memory of slain former Congress sarpanch Rajwinder Singh Grewal, alias Ravi Khwajke, was foiled on Sunday when the police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) killed two shooters in an encounter near the Atam Nagar police post in Ludhiana on Sunday.

A suspected attack on a blood donation camp organised in the memory of slain former Congress sarpanch Rajwinder Singh Grewal, alias Ravi Khwajke, was foiled on Sunday when the police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) killed two shooters in an encounter near the Atam Nagar police post in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Various political leaders also attended the blood donation camp earlier in the day. The police suspect that the two shooters, sent by wanted gangster and key operative of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Balwinder Singh alias Dony Bal and his associate Shaganpreet Singh, were part of a larger group. Their suspected accomplices, travelling in other vehicles, managed to escape, the police said.

The police suspect the attack was planned to mark the death anniversary of slain gangster Davinder Bambiha, who was killed in a police encounter in September 2016 in Rampura Phool, Bathinda.

The two suspects who have been killed have been identified as Karanjot Singh alias Nona and Sandeep Singh, both from Amritsar. Police said the duo had reached Ludhiana on a motorcycle and were allegedly heading towards the blood donation camp being held at a resort on Dugri Road.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, more than 25 rounds were exchanged during the encounter. Two bullets fired by the suspects hit a police vehicle, following which the police teams retaliated. Both accused sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, more than 25 rounds were exchanged during the encounter. Two bullets fired by the suspects hit a police vehicle, following which the police teams retaliated. Both accused sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Three 9mm automatic pistols, including a Zigana pistol and a Pakistan-made Glock pistol, along with 50 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects, police said.

Ludhiana commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the blood donation camp was being organised in memory of Ravi Khwajke, who was shot dead by Bambiha and his associates during a wedding function near Gill Road on February 20, 2016.

“Dony Bal and Shaganpreet had sent the shooters to fire gunshots at the camp. The AGTF received information about their movement and alerted the city police. The accused, who were travelling on a motorcycle, were intercepted near Atam Park, following which they opened fire at a police vehicle. The police retaliated, and both accused died after sustaining bullet injuries,” Sharma said.

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A senior police officer said they were trying to establish whether the shooters had been assigned a specific target at the camp. He said the sophisticated weapons and large quantity of ammunition recovered from them could have resulted in multiple casualties had they managed to reach the venue.

Police said Karanjot had previously been booked in cases under the Arms Act, robbery and drug peddling, while Sandeep was facing one criminal case.

The police also suspect that the shooters had come to the city a day before executing the crime. They stayed here in a hotel. The police are trying to trace the place of their stay.