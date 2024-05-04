Ludhiana: Two teen boys held on charges of sexual harassment, murder bid

Over two weeks after a Khanna resident and his aides sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman for turning down his proposal and attempting to murder her brother, the Khanna police arrested two teenagers. The accused have been identified as Pawandeep Singh and Harmanjit Singh, both residents of Amloh Road in Khanna. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Pawandeep Singh and Harmanjit Singh, both residents of Amloh Road in Khanna. The duo are 18 years of age. The accused are students awaiting their Class 12 results. The main accused, Lucky, was arrested a few days ago.

The City 2 Khanna police had lodged a first-information report (FIR) against four accused on April 16, following a complaint of the 20-year-old woman. The woman alleged that the accused had been stalking her for a long time. She that when she, along with her siblings, was returning home after buying groceries on April 16, the accused intercepted their way near AS College.

The woman alleged that the accused forced her to accept his proposal to befriend him. When she turned down his proposal, the accused held her arm and assaulted her. Her brother tried to intervene, following which the accused thrashed him and stabbed him with a kirpan (a small sword baptised Sikhs wear), she added. The woman said that the accused fled following this.

She said that the kirpan hit her brother near the heart and was rushed to a hospital.

City 2 station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said that an FIR under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against four accused. Officials said that the fourth accused was yet to be identified.