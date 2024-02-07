 Ludhiana: Two travel agents booked for duping man of ₹11.31 lakh - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Two travel agents booked for duping man of 11.31 lakh

Ludhiana: Two travel agents booked for duping man of 11.31 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 08, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused

The Division number 8 police booked two travel agents for allegedly duping a city man of 11.31 lakh on the pretext of sending his daughter to Canada.

Two travel agents booked for duping man of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.31 lakh in Ludhiana. (HT)
Two travel agents booked for duping man of 11.31 lakh in Ludhiana. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar Ahuja of Shanti Nagar and Harjeet Singh of Ekta Colony. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Harwant Singh of Hamlok Enclave, Hambran.

Harwant, in his complaint, stated that his daughter wanted to go abroad. Through some common contacts, he came in contact with the accused who assured to send her daughter to Canada and took 11.31 lakh for the same. However, after getting the money, the accused kept on delaying the process.

Harwant added that neither the accused sent his daughter abroad nor returned the money. He filed a complaint to the police on May 13, 2023.

ASI Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after investigating the matter, the police registered a case against the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused.

