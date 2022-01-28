Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Two truckers held with 2kg opium

The truckers told the police that they had bought the opium from Guwahati, where they had delivered some material; they were arrested from near Grain Market in Ludhiana
Ludhiana police have seized the two trucks used for smuggling opium and arrested the truckers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA Staff 2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested two truck drivers with 2kg opium on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Davinder Singh alias Binda, 34, of Tallewala village of Ferozepur and his brother Gurbinder Singh, 38, had hidden the opium in their truck cabins. Police have seized the two trucks used for smuggling opium.

Sub-inspector (SI) Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of CIA Staff-2, said police arrested the accused near Grain Market, Gill Road, following a tip-off. He added that the accused had made hidden compartments in the cabins of their trucks to hide the contraband.

The accused told the police that they had bought the opium from Guwahati, where they had delivered some material. The SI added that the accused have been into drug peddling for a long time but were never arrested by the police.

A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Shimlapuri police station.

