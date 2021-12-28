Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | UCC Khanna beats LDCA Kings by eight runs

UCC Khanna defeated LDCA Kings by eight runs in the fourth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket Tournament being held at GRD Academy grounds on Monday
Batting first, UCC Khanna put together 90 runs, losing all ten wickets in 33.4 overs; while LDCA Kings was bowled out for 82 in 28.3 overs
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: UCC Khanna eked out LDCA Kings by eight runs in the fourth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket Tournament being held at GRD Academy grounds on Monday.

Batting first, UCC Khanna put together 90 runs, losing all ten wickets in 33.4 overs; while LDCA Kings was bowled out for 82 in 28.3 overs.

Bowlers of UCC Khanna changed the dynamics of the match. Manas Gupta took four wickets for UCC conceding 19 runs in his seven over spell. On other hand, Asisjot took three crucial wickets for 17 runs in his seven over spell and Abhiveer took two wickets conceding 22 runs in seven over to bag an eight runs victory for his team. Aramanpreet Singh remained the top scorer of the team with 25 runs.

Meanwhile, Dron, Harshit and Shreyan of LDCA dominated the batting line up of UCC and took three wickets each giving away 21 runs, 20 runs and 18 runs, respectively. While Kavyansh was the top scorer with 22 runs for the chasing side, Shreyan also scored 20 competitive runs.

Kanwaljit Singh Oberoi, vice-chairperson, GRD Global Academy with principal GS Jagpal inaugurated the match and wished good luck to the players.

