Ludhiana | Unaided colleges teachers seek 7th UGC pay scale

After the announcement by the Punjab government to implement the UGC pay scales for teachers in government colleges and universities, the Association of Unaided College Teachers has demanded the inclusion of unaided colleges in the notification to be issued by the government.

Submitting a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, professor Tarun Ghai, spokesperson for the Association of Unaided College Teachers- Punjab and Chandigarh (AUCT), said, “There are over 400 unaided colleges in Punjab which have over 5,000 teachers.The government has announced the implementation of the 7th pay commission in government universities and aided colleges, we request the government to also include unaided colleges in the notification.”

He said there are thousands of teachers who are working against unaided posts in both aided and unaided colleges. As these colleges have obtained NOCs from the state government, it is mandatory for them to follow the rules and regulations of the UGC, the state government and affiliating university, he added.

Professor Jaspal Singh, general secretary of the association, said, “There are 1,925 teachers working against aided posts in different colleges of Punjab and are struggling for their pay fixation. As the basic pay has increased to ₹57,700 as per the 7th pay commission, many private colleges have started firing teachers.”

He said those teachers are living under the fear of the college management; in order to raise the standard of higher education in the state, the government should take action on behalf of teachers.