chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Unidentified assailants murder 30-year-old, hide body under debris at vacant plot

The body of a 30-year-old man, likely murdered 24-48 hours ago, was discovered when passersby dug up the debris after noticing the victim’s shoes at the vacant plot in Ludhiana on Tuesday morning and was brought to police’s attention
The body had been hidden under debris in a vacant plot in the neighbourhood of Shadi Lal Colony in Tibba in Ludhiana (AFP)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The body of a 30-year-old man was found hidden under the debris at a vacant plot in Shadi Lal Colony in Tibba on Tuesday morning.

Police have sent the body to the Ludhiana civil hospital for post-mortem.

Officers said the accused had damaged the victim’s face with the intention of concealing his identity.

Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer, said no mobile phone or identity card was recovered, but that the victim had a tattoo reading ‘Mandeep’ on his arm.

Police have circulated photographs of the tattoo in surrounding areas to help with identification of the body.

The inspector added that the body was discovered when passersby dug up the debris after noticing the victim’s shoes at the vacant plot on Tuesday morning.

He further said the victim had sustained multiple injuries on his body.

The assailants are likely to murdered him 24-48 hours ago, said inspector Nardev Singh

Police are checking the footage acquired from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed in the area to identify the assailants and looking through missing complaints to identify the victim.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

