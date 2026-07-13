Ludhiana: UPI trail leads police to two accused in jeweller extortion bid

Jagraon police have arrested two alleged associates of a Bahrain-based gangster for allegedly attempting to extort ₹5 lakh from a local jeweller through threatening WhatsApp calls and a UPI payment link, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Chadik village, and Bittu Brar, a resident of Kotla Mehar village, both in Moga district. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Chadik village, and Bittu Brar, a resident of Kotla Mehar village, both in Moga district.

According to the complaint lodged by jeweller Chirag Katyal, he began receiving threatening WhatsApp calls from an international number shortly after his father fell seriously ill in June. The caller allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh and threatened to kill him and his family if the money was not paid.

Police said the caller continued issuing threats through WhatsApp calls and messages before sending a UPI QR code and directing Katyal to transfer the extortion amount.

Instead of complying with the demand, Katyal approached the police. Acting on the complaint, investigators asked him to transfer a token amount through the QR code to generate a digital trail. On July 4, he transferred ₹1,000, allowing police to trace the beneficiary account.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The transaction led investigators to the two accused, whom police suspect were acting on behalf of a Bahrain-based gangster allegedly operating the extortion racket from abroad. Both were subsequently arrested. ASI Sukhwinder Singh said an FIR has been registered under Sections 308(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transaction led investigators to the two accused, whom police suspect were acting on behalf of a Bahrain-based gangster allegedly operating the extortion racket from abroad. Both were subsequently arrested. ASI Sukhwinder Singh said an FIR has been registered under Sections 308(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

Read More