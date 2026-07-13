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Ludhiana: UPI trail leads police to two accused in jeweller extortion bid

Jagraon police say the duo acted on behalf of a Bahrain-based gangster; investigation into the cross-border extortion network is underway

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 08:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Jagraon police have arrested two alleged associates of a Bahrain-based gangster for allegedly attempting to extort 5 lakh from a local jeweller through threatening WhatsApp calls and a UPI payment link, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Chadik village, and Bittu Brar, a resident of Kotla Mehar village, both in Moga district. (HT File)
The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Chadik village, and Bittu Brar, a resident of Kotla Mehar village, both in Moga district. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Chadik village, and Bittu Brar, a resident of Kotla Mehar village, both in Moga district.

According to the complaint lodged by jeweller Chirag Katyal, he began receiving threatening WhatsApp calls from an international number shortly after his father fell seriously ill in June. The caller allegedly demanded 5 lakh and threatened to kill him and his family if the money was not paid.

Police said the caller continued issuing threats through WhatsApp calls and messages before sending a UPI QR code and directing Katyal to transfer the extortion amount.

Instead of complying with the demand, Katyal approached the police. Acting on the complaint, investigators asked him to transfer a token amount through the QR code to generate a digital trail. On July 4, he transferred 1,000, allowing police to trace the beneficiary account.

 
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