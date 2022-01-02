Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana ushers in New Year, Covid protocol defied
Ludhiana ushers in New Year, Covid protocol defied

Youngsters were seen flouting Covid norms in Ludhiana amid New Year celebrations; heavy rush was also witnessed at Sutlej and Lodhi Clubs; except minor scuffle, no major clash was reported on Saturday
Invariably the popular Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, became the epicenter of ruckus as youngsters were seen flouting Covid guidelines during New Year celebrations (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 03:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Despite tight security cover on New Year’s eve, youngsters flocked to Sarabha Nagar to celebrate the occasion, and heavy rush was also witnessed at Sutlej and Lodhi Clubs. Except minor scuffle, no major clash was reported on Saturday.

After the clock struck 12, the cops began to close nightclubs and restaurants hosting new year parties.

Youngsters flout Covid norms

Invariably the popular Sarabha Nagar became the epicenter of ruckus as youngsters were seen flouting Covid guidelines, one of whom had even rammed his car into a police barricade, installed to block the entry of traffic. At Sidhwan Canal Road, near South City Road, youngsters were seen driving recklessly

The Covid protocols also went for a toss and youngsters without masks, ignoring social distancing, were witnessed pushing and shoving each other to make their way.

Many youngsters were seen entering into a heated argument with the police. Later the cops resorted to mild cane charge to disperse the crowd.

Red alert by administration

After the bomb blast, there is a high alert in Punjab as well as a red alert has been issued by the government and administration and Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed. But youngsters did not give two hoots to the government guidelines.

31 medico legal reports filed

Besides, incidents of scuffle, as many as 31 incidents of clash were reported in the city. Civil hospital officials said 31 medico legal reports (MLR) were filed since December 31.

