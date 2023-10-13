Ludhiana: VB arrests cop’s aide for accepting bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a man for accepting a bribe of ₹70,000 allegedly on behalf of a police sub-inspector.

Sub-inspector Rajwant Singh, posted as incharge of Kanganwal police post in Ludhiana fled after the arrest of his aide, identified as Vijay Kumar alias DC, police said, adding the two have been booked in the case.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said that the accused has been arrested on the complaint of Subash Kumar, a resident of Urban Vihar here.

He said that the complainant approached the vigilance bureau, Ludhiana range, alleging that the said police post incharge was demanding a bribe of ₹1 lakh in lieu of settlement of a police complaint lodged against him by his neighbor, who was opposing against opening of a rear gate of his factory situated at Harpal Nagar, Industrial Area here.

He alleged that Vijay, a middleman of the sub-inspector, intervened in the case and struck a deal with the sub inspector at ₹80,000. The complainant alleged the police sub-inspector has already taken ₹10,000 as a first installment and was demanding the remaining money through his aide.

The spokesperson informed that the after a preliminary investigation of the complaint, the bureau laid a trap and the accused has been arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹70,000 from the complainant in the premises of his factory in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case has been registered against both the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Ludhiana range. A hunt is on for the arrest of the sub-inspector.

