Ludhiana: VB nabs ASI for accepting 14,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted at Division No 8 Police Station for allegedly accepting a ₹14,000 bribe from the father of a missing woman for providing a copy of the FIR and acting on the complaint.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the vigilance bureau police station. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as ASI Hardeep Singh, was caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted by the VB team, officials said.

According to the bureau, the complainant, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Haibowal Kalan, had approached the police after his 22-year-old daughter went missing following a visit to Government ITI, Ghumar Mandi.

Officials said the accused ASI allegedly demanded ₹20,000 to take action on the complaint and had initially accepted ₹6,000 from the complainant.

After an FIR was registered on the directions of senior officers, the ASI allegedly demanded the remaining ₹14,000 for supplying a copy of the FIR and pursuing further action in the case.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the bureau.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, the VB laid a trap and arrested the accused while he was accepting ₹14,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, the VB laid a trap and arrested the accused while he was accepting ₹14,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. {{/usCountry}}

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A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.

Further investigation is underway, a VB official said.