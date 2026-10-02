Ludhiana venues host intense action as dist-level events enter Day 5

The district-level competitions under the Punjab government’s Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan entered their fifth day on Thursday, with athletes and teams competing across 29 sports disciplines at various venues following the conclusion of block-level tournaments.

According to the district sports officer, the district-level competitions will continue across Ludhiana venues until October 8. (HT)

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Organised by the Punjab sports department in coordination with the district administration, the events span sports including athletics, badminton, boxing, fencing, handball, judo, lawn tennis, shooting, table tennis, weightlifting, archery, chess, hockey, kabaddi, kho-kho, netball, powerlifting, swimming, and volleyball.

In fencing events held at the Touch Fencing Club on Dugri-Dhandra Road, Jainder Kaur Sekhon, Jasleen, and Dilman won the epee, foil, and sabre events respectively in the Under-14 girls’ category, while Ekam Kaur, Jasmeet Kaur, and Lipakshi Sharma claimed top honours in the corresponding Under-17 events.

At AS Modern Senior Secondary School in Khanna, Navjot Kaur (43 kg), Srishti (47 kg), and Jasmeen (57 kg) secured first place in the Under-17 girls’ powerlifting categories, alongside Vandana, who topped the 63 kg division.

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{{^usCountry}} Handball finals hosted at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, saw Jawaddi Club claim the Under-14 boys’ title. PAU Club emerged victorious in the Under-17 and Under-21 categories, as well as the men’s 21–30 age group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Handball finals hosted at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, saw Jawaddi Club claim the Under-14 boys’ title. PAU Club emerged victorious in the Under-17 and Under-21 categories, as well as the men’s 21–30 age group. {{/usCountry}}

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In circle-style kabaddi, Ludhiana-1 A, the municipal corporation team, and Jagraon clinched the girls’ Under-14, Under-17, and Under-21 titles respectively. In the boys’ section, Ludhiana-2 triumphed in the Under-14 and Under-17 groups, while Jagraon secured the Under-21 category.

Boxing bouts at the Sher-e-Punjab Sports and Welfare Club in Chak witnessed Inderpreet Singh (30–33 kg), Neeraj Kumar (37–40 kg), and Ripanjot Singh (40–43 kg) finish first in their respective Under-14 divisions, with the centre of excellence in Jawahar Nagar dominating the boys’ team competitions across the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-21 categories.

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According to the district sports officer, the district-level competitions will continue across Ludhiana venues until October 8.