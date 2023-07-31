Ludhiana vet varsity gets 52.36-lakh research project to develop aquaculture

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s College of Fisheries (COF) received a ₹52.36 lakh project from the Union ministry of science and technology (DST) to develop aquaculture practices in the region.

(HT PHOTO)

The project was awarded through the science for equity empowerment and development (SEED) division of the ministry’s science and technology department .

The pioneering project, titled “Improvement of livelihood status of the Scheduled Caste population of Punjab state through biofloc fish farming and value addition of produced fish,” will be spearheaded by Vijay Kumar Reddy S., a scientist from the university. It aims to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the SC communities in the region by integrating climate-smart, water-saving and cost-effective technologies in aquaculture, primarily focusing on biofloc-based fish farming (BFF) .

Explaining the significance of the initiative, Vijay Kumar Reddy S. stressed that BFF promises to increase fish productivity, with a meagre 10-12% water requirement compared to traditional pond culture methods. The revolutionary approach is expected to benefit various stakeholders, particularly the SC population, by enhancing income and extending the shelf life of fisheries products through value addition.

Varsity head of the department of fish processing technology Vaneet Inder Kaur elaborated on the potential of BFF and its relevance to the region’s fish farming landscape. She emphasised that the “Culture cum processing model” is a key aspect of the project, especially in regard to fish raised in a biofloc-based culture system.

Vice-chancellor, Inderjeet Singh, endorsed the project’s holistic approach, stating that climate-smart food production systems like BFF are vital to tackle the upcoming challenges of food security, climate change, resource depletion, pollution, biosecurity, and food safety. Moreover, value addition in fish processing will play a crucial role in developing convenient fish products with extended shelf life, thereby promoting increased consumption of fish and fisheries products, especially in the north-western region of the country.

